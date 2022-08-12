Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia police say 6-year-old boy grazed by bullet while in back seat of car

Philadelphia police say the 6-year-old is in stable condition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police say that a 6-year-old was grazed by a bullet while in the back seat of a car.

The incident happened in North Philadelphia at around 12:11 p.m. on Friday on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue, police said, according to FOX 29.

The young boy received a graze wound to his left bicep while sitting in the back seat of the car.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia Police Ford Explorer. Philadelphia Police Department is the oldest city police agency in the US.

Philadelphia Police Ford Explorer. Philadelphia Police Department is the oldest city police agency in the US. (iStock)

No individuals have been arrested in relation to the incident, officials said. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.