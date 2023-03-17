Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia man stabbed in neck, back near Temple University campus

The Philadelphia victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital after the stabbings

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A man was stabbed twice near Temple University in North Philadelphia on Thursday, police say.

The 25-year-old man sustained life-threatening stab wounds in his neck and back. The crime took place on Diamond Street at around 8 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not report any arrests immediately after the stabbing. It is unknown if the victim was a Temple student.

Sullivan Memorial Library at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2016. 

Sullivan Memorial Library at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2016.  (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital that they did not recover any weapons at the scene.

The stabbing incident is one of many crimes taking place near Temple University's campus in the past year.

Last November, 11 off-campus Temple students were forced into a basement at gunpoint and robbed. The victims included eight women between the ages of 20 and 21. 

The Philadelphia Police Department did not report any arrests immediately after the stabbing.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not report any arrests immediately after the stabbing. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

A Temple University police officer was also killed in the line of duty on February 18.  A student was carjacked at around the same time of the shooting.

Fox News Digital reached out to Temple University for a statement, but has not heard back.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was stabbed in his neck and back.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was stabbed in his neck and back. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)