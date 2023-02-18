Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Temple University police officer killed in line of duty near Philadelphia campus, Pennsylvania governor says

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the officer was 'bravely serving his community'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Police have to 'pick and choose' what to respond to amid staff shortage: Lt. Tracy McCray Video

Police have to 'pick and choose' what to respond to amid staff shortage: Lt. Tracy McCray

San Francisco Police Officers Association's Lt. Tracy McCray joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the impact of staffing shortages after officers responded to a burglary call 15 hours later. 

A Temple University police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday night near the Philadelphia campus, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said. 

Sources told FOX 29 Philadelphia that the shooting happened near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue. The police officer was shot in the head, according to the source, who added that a student was carjacked around the time of the shooting. 

Police investigating a fatal shooting involving a Temple University officer.

Police investigating a fatal shooting involving a Temple University officer. (FOX 29)

"Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community," Shapiro tweeted Saturday. "We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire @TempleUniv community. May his memory be a blessing." 

MEMPHIS POLICE OFFICER DEAD AFTER LIBRARY SHOOTING

A Temple University police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday night near the Philadelphia campus, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said. 

A Temple University police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday night near the Philadelphia campus, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.  (FOX 29)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A spokesperson for Temple University told Fox News Digital that the suspect "fled towards center city," adding that the university is working with the Philadelphia Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.