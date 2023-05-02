Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Philadelphia man who shot 2 officers now charged with molesting 9-year-old relative, DA says

Two Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot but saved by their protective vests, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Philadelphia man involved in an hours-long standoff with authorities after shooting at police officers in an attempted "suicide by cop" also molested a 9-year-old relative, prosecutors said. 

Steve Robbins, 65, has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent exposure, Fox Philadelphia reported.

3 DEAD, 1 CRITICAL IN PHILADELPHIA NEIGHBORHOOD SHOOTING

Philadelphia standoff shooting

A window with shattered glass after a suspect allegedly shot two Philadelphia police officers during a standoff. (Fox Philadelphia)

He was originally charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related charges stemming from an incident days earlier. 

Authorities received a call about a person with a gun on Sunday. A resident let the police in the home with the suspect and they were fired upon. They fled the building and SWAT was called. 

A 14-hour barricade situation followed before SWAT members entered the home and found Robbins, authorities said. 

Philadelphia police standoff shooting of police

Philadelphia police vehicle at the scene where a man allegedly shot two police officers during a standoff. (Fox Philadelphia)

He confronted SWAT officers on the third floor of the building and shot two officers. The bullets struck the officers' ballistic vests and they were treated and released from a hospital. 

Robbins was shot and remains hospitalized in stable condition. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.