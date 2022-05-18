Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Philadelphia man shot 14 times near Temple University, others injured

One man was shot 14 times during a barrage of gunfire blocks away from Temple University and a woman was wounded seven times, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Several people were shot Wednesday evening just blocks from Philadelphia's Temple University, with one victim sustaining 14 gunshot wounds, police said. 

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News that at least five people were wounded. Officers responded to the scene and found multiple shooting victims in the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street around 7:25 p.m. 

Police Capt. John Walker told Fox Philadelphia the victims comprised of three young women and two men. 

"Here we go with multiple shots fired on a beautiful day in Philadelphia, which is unacceptable," he said. "We should not tolerate this in communities."

VIOLENT CRIMES ON THE RISE IN 2022 FOLLOWING PREVIOUS UNPRECEDENTED SPIKE IN MURDERS

Police said a 28-year-old man was struck 14 times throughout his body and was in extremely critical condition. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

A woman, 20, was shot seven times and was also extremely critical. 

A 59-year-old man was shot on the left side of his chest and remains in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and a 21-year-old woman was struck in the left knee. 

Both were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. 

Video footage captured by the news outlet shows detectives counting multiple bullet casings on the ground. 

Two people were taken into police custody but Walker did not speculate on their possible connection to the shooting. A weapon was also recovered.

    Philadelphia police at the scene where five people were shot Wednesday.  (WTXF)

    Philadelphia police secure a crime scene where bullets range out and injured five people, some with multiple gunshot wounds. (WTXF)

    Markers denote where multiple bullet casings were found on the ground following a shooting in Philadelphia. (WTXF)

Authorities did not disclose how many shots were fired or what led to the barrage of gunfire. A motive for the attack was unknown, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.