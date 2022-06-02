Philadelphia man allegedly murdered boyfriend with trust fund, posed as victim on social media to hide death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia man was arrested on murder charges for allegedly stabbing his boyfriend to death nearly three years ago, then withdrawing money from the victim's trust fund and taking over his social media accounts to make it look like he was still alive.

Keshaun Sheffield, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft, receiving stolen property, and other crimes, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced.

Sheffield was in a relationship with the victim, 22-year-old Rashid Young, for roughly two years before the murder on Aug. 19, 2019.

He is accused of stabbing Young to death and transporting his body in a Pottstown Borough recycling container to a house that he shared with his mother.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFER $20K REWARD FOR INFO ON MURDER SUSPECT SEEN HUGGING VICTIM BEFORE FATAL SHOOTING

Sheffield then allegedly dug a grave at Awbury Arboretum, a nonprofit botanical garden in north Philadelphia, and buried Young's remains there.

A landscaper for the garden discovered Young's remains on Sept. 30, 2019 and called the police.

"The investigation found that Sheffield was accessing the victim’s social media accounts and using his cellphone to communicate with Young’s family and keep up the appearance that Young was still alive from August to December 2019," the district attorney wrote this week.

PHILADELPHIA: 13-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT IN HEAD IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION, 2 ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

Young's remains went unidentified until a private investigator hired by Young's family contacted the Montgomery County Detectives with new information about the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives then used dental records to confirm Young's identity.

"Since August 2019, a family has been searching for information about their missing son. Today, we shared with them the tragic details of his death and will be able to return his remains to them for a proper burial," Steele said Wednesday. "This is yet another case of relationship violence that turned into a murder."