Philadelphia man accidentally shoots brother, himself while cleaning gun: report

A Philadelphia man is in critical condition Thursday after his brother unintentionally shot him while cleaning a gun outside his home, reports say.

The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon in the northern part of the city.

Police told Fox29 Philadelphia that a 38-year-old man was cleaning his firearm on the back porch of his home when it accidentally discharged, sending a bullet through his hand and striking his 37-year-old brother in the stomach.

Both men were then taken to a local hospital, where the younger brother was listed in critical condition, according to the station.

Investigators later found two weapons at the home on the 3700 block of Jasper Street, Fox29 Philadelphia also reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department, when asked for comment Thursday by Fox News Digital, said it doesn't release information "in relation to self inflictions."

No arrests have been made following the incident.