Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia man accidentally shoots brother, himself while cleaning gun: report

North Philadelphia shooting leaves man, 37, in critical condition

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Philadelphia man is in critical condition Thursday after his brother unintentionally shot him while cleaning a gun outside his home, reports say. 

The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon in the northern part of the city. 

Police told Fox29 Philadelphia that a 38-year-old man was cleaning his firearm on the back porch of his home when it accidentally discharged, sending a bullet through his hand and striking his 37-year-old brother in the stomach.

The block in North Philadelphia where the shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The block in North Philadelphia where the shooting happened Wednesday, Aug. 17. (Google Maps)

Both men were then taken to a local hospital, where the younger brother was listed in critical condition, according to the station. 

Investigators later found two weapons at the home on the 3700 block of Jasper Street, Fox29 Philadelphia also reported. 

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox29 Philadelphia that the shooting appeared to happen by accident.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox29 Philadelphia that the shooting appeared to happen by accident. (iStock)

The Philadelphia Police Department, when asked for comment Thursday by Fox News Digital, said it doesn't release information "in relation to self inflictions."

No arrests have been made following the incident. 