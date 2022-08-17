Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Five injured after nearly 100 shots fired near Philadelphia playground, police say

Police found 5 people between the ages of 17 and 25 suffering from gunshot wounds

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
5 injured after shooting erupts near West Philadelphia playground, police say Video

5 injured after shooting erupts near West Philadelphia playground, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five people were hurt when nearly 100 shots were fired near a playground in Philadelphia Tuesday night.  

Officers responded around 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

Once on scene, police found five people between the ages of 17 and 25 suffering from gunshot wounds. A teenager and a 21-year-old were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Three people are in custody and multiple weapons were located on the scene, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted. 

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING CALIFORNIA TEEN KIELY RODNI

Two others, ages 17 and 25, suffered graze wounds. A 22-year-old was shot in the hand. The shooting, police said, unfolded near Shepard Recreation Center.

PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT MANDATES MASKS FOR FIRST 10 DAYS OF SCHOOL YEAR, PRE-K MUST MASK UP ALL YEAR

Gun recovered on scene where five people were hurt during a shooting in Philadelphia.

Gun recovered on scene where five people were hurt during a shooting in Philadelphia. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Investigators determined the fifth victim was behind the wheel of a BMW when he unknowingly drove into the gunfire and was struck.

"The victim who police called an innocent bystander had a permit to carry, but it's unknown if he fired his gun," FOX 29 reports.

The shooting reportedly started when two shooters in a white SUV fired multiple rounds and sped off from the scene.

5 people shot, and almost 100 rounds fired - all in the area of a rec center in Philadelphia.

5 people shot, and almost 100 rounds fired - all in the area of a rec center in Philadelphia. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Captain John Walker told FOX 29 that responding officers saw four men pile into a vehicle that drove away and later crashed nearby during a pursuit with police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The men jumped out of the car and tried to run, but three of them were taken into custody. Multiple guns were later found inside the car. 

One person is still on the loose, but Walker said it is possible there are more suspects. He urged witnesses with any information to contact police. 

Semiautomatic and rifle rounds were among the nearly 100 shell casings found on the scene.

"It’s very troubling regardless of playground or not, people are in danger," Deputy Christine Coulter said. "It shouldn't be happening, and we work every day to suppress."

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.