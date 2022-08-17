Five injured after nearly 100 shots fired near Philadelphia playground, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five people were hurt when nearly 100 shots were fired near a playground in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

Once on scene, police found five people between the ages of 17 and 25 suffering from gunshot wounds. A teenager and a 21-year-old were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Three people are in custody and multiple weapons were located on the scene, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING CALIFORNIA TEEN KIELY RODNI

Two others, ages 17 and 25, suffered graze wounds. A 22-year-old was shot in the hand. The shooting, police said, unfolded near Shepard Recreation Center.

PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT MANDATES MASKS FOR FIRST 10 DAYS OF SCHOOL YEAR, PRE-K MUST MASK UP ALL YEAR

Investigators determined the fifth victim was behind the wheel of a BMW when he unknowingly drove into the gunfire and was struck.

"The victim who police called an innocent bystander had a permit to carry, but it's unknown if he fired his gun," FOX 29 reports.

The shooting reportedly started when two shooters in a white SUV fired multiple rounds and sped off from the scene.

Captain John Walker told FOX 29 that responding officers saw four men pile into a vehicle that drove away and later crashed nearby during a pursuit with police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The men jumped out of the car and tried to run, but three of them were taken into custody. Multiple guns were later found inside the car.

One person is still on the loose, but Walker said it is possible there are more suspects. He urged witnesses with any information to contact police.

Semiautomatic and rifle rounds were among the nearly 100 shell casings found on the scene.

"It’s very troubling regardless of playground or not, people are in danger," Deputy Christine Coulter said. "It shouldn't be happening, and we work every day to suppress."