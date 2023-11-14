Philadelphia family tied up, assaulted in home invasion as child watches, disturbing video shows

Four suspects are wanted in Philadelphia after tying up a family inside their home during a terrifying armed robbery caught on video last week, authorities said.

The victim, who told police that he runs a business out of his home, was standing outside with an employee just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 6 when four masked suspects jumped out of a black Acura, Philadelphia police said.

The four males, described as Hispanic, held the pair at gunpoint and forced them back inside the house in the 6600 block of 7th Street in the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood.

Inside the home, police said the suspects tied up and assaulted the family and employee.

Police shared disturbing video from inside the home showing the armed suspects tying up the victims in the kitchen as a child appears.

The suspects are also seen on video wheeling what appears to be a safe out of the home.

The victim who runs the business reported that the suspects stole his safe, firearms and jewelry before fleeing west on 66th Avenue.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact the department’s Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.