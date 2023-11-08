Washington men beat up armed robbers and wrestle away their gun, wild home security video shows

Three men hanging out in a Washington garage fought off a pair of armed robbers who barged in and stuck a rifle in their faces, wild home security video shows.

A series of videos shared online shows two men with hoods, masks and a rifle storming into the garage while the three victims are seated at a table drinking beers. One is wearing plaid pajamas as the other has on a bright blue hoodie.

"Give me your s---!" one of the masked men demands.

"Everything," the other adds.

As the victims remain seated, the man with the gun smacks one in the face. A moment later, the victims lunge at their attackers, tackling them to the ground and sending furniture clattering around the room.

The struggle spills outside, another video shows, where the victims wrestle away the gun. The action moves in and out of view, but one of the suspects’ legs can be seen flailing as two of the victims pummel him in the driveway.

The home invaders eventually flee in a stolen white Mercedes-Benz, crashing into a parked car in the driveway before shifting into reverse and leaving the scene.

A third video shows the victims walking back into the garage, holding the rifle and lowering the door as they catch their breaths.

The thwarted attack took place on Oct. 26, according to court documents, but the video emerged Monday on an Instagram account called @SeattleSubmissions.

Tacoma police told Fox News Digital they are not distributing the video but that the clips circulating online are authentic.

One of the victims, identified only as "QP" in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, told police that when he came home, he saw a suspicious white Mercedes parked a few houses away.

He said that while he and the two other victims were sitting in his garage with the door open, two men barged in demanding money, phones and "anything" else.

After a police chase, at speeds well above 100 mph, police arrested the suspects in a stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit. One was a juvenile, identified only as a 16-year-old with the initials NG.

Police identified the man wearing pajamas and holding the gun as Nicolas Acahua. He was being held at the Pierce County Jail on $301,000 bail.

Court records show he faces 10 charges, including three of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault.

A third suspect, the unknown driver of the Mercedes, allegedly slammed into a car in the victim's driveway to cause a distraction before fleeing with the attackers. According to court documents, that caused about $10,000 in damage to the victim's car.

The victims turned the suspects' loaded .22-caliber rifle over to police.

All three victims suffered minor injuries, including a bloody nose and bruises. They told police that none of them recognized the suspects.

The getaway car had been stolen two days earlier. Police soon found it on Interstate 5 and flipped on their lights, but the driver allegedly slammed the gas, reaching speeds between 120 and 130 mph before taking Exit 149 and then crashing the car at Pacific Highway and 216th Street.

Acahua has prior felony robbery convictions, according to court documents. He and NG allegedly fled on foot but were captured near the scene of the crash.

When police brought them to the hospital, the adult suspect allegedly "nodded and smirked" at the juvenile, "as if he was proud of what he had done," according to court documents.