Philadelphia drive-by shooting that killed 1, wounded 5, caught on camera; police seeking suspect vehicle

Philadelphia police released footage of a drive-by shooting that killed one and wounded five others in broad daylight on Monday in the hope of identifying the suspect vehicle.

The shooting unfolded around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue in the Fern Rock neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a silver Chrysler 300 SDN, is seen on the video driving around the area before a passenger in the right rear seat opens fire on a crowd of people on the sidewalk. The crowd is seen scattering, with some rolling behind parked cars to escape the spray of bullets.

The gunman fired at least 24 shots from a semiautomatic handgun, police said.

Gunfire struck six victims, one female and five males between the ages of 19 and 28, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. All six victims were rushed to Einstein Medical Center.

A 26-year-old male who was shot multiple times in the chest later died of his injuries, police said. The other five victims were expected to survive.

Police further described the suspect vehicle as having dark-tinted windows, including the front windshield and rear window, a custom black grill and tinted headlamps in the front and rear.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Chew Avenue, crossing Park Avenue, toward 12th Street. Police advised that the vehicle’s occupants are considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.