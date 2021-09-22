Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Special police officer fatally shot in Southeast DC, reward offered

Police advised residents to look out for a White Camry with dark tinted windows

By David Aaro | Fox News
A special police officer was shot and killed while on duty in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night, according to authorities. 

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the female officer, who has yet to be identified, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after 8:30 p.m. in an area of Southeast D.C. 

Police told Fox News that she was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived.

"This is unfortunate," Contee said during an evening press conference. "My heart goes out to the family to this special police officer."

No arrests have been made. 

D.C. police advised residents to look out for a White Camry with dark tinted windows, FOX 5 DC reported.  The vehicle was last seen on Wheeler Road, headed toward Southern Avenue SE.

Police are offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the officer’s death. Anyone with more information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or can text anonymously at 50411.

The crime scene near where a special police officer was fatally shot in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. (WTTG)

"We're asking for the public's help," Contee added. 

The shooting was the third in area. on Tuesday, according to WTOP.  

At least five people, including a 13-year-old, were wounded earlier in the morning when a gunman opened fire in front of a convenience store. 

Later in the afternoon, a shooting – prompted by a dispute – injured a man and a 9-year-old boy, the station reported. 

