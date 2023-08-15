Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia burglar hits same 7-Eleven twice in 24-hour span, steals 30 packs of cigarettes: police

The suspect broke a front window and stole 30 packs of cigarettes by reaching in with his arm, police said

A suspected burglar hit the same Philadelphia 7-Eleven store twice in 24 hours, police said. 

The suspect was captured on surveillance video when he broke into a 7-Eleven at 1190 E. Luzerne St. just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Philadelphia 7-Eleven

Surveillance video captured a suspected burglar stealing cigarettes after breaking a front window, police said. The same suspect hit the same location hours later, authorities said.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

He broke a front window and reached into the store, according to video footage released by authorities. 

The suspect was seen ransacking the store and stealing 30 packs of cigarettes, police said. 

Then, at 1:45 a.m. Monday, the burglar came back and removed plywood covering the window he damaged the night before. He again reached in and took merchandise, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.