Pennsylvania
Published

Philadelphia 5-year-old shoots himself while playing with mother's gun: Police

Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the shooting that sent the young boy to the hospital

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 5-year-old boy in North Philadelphia accidentally shot himself with his mother's gun at his home Wednesday morning, police said.

The boy found the firearm in an unsecured drawer, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia, and was injured while playing with the pistol.

The boy shot himself in the left thigh and was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed in stable, but critical condition, police said.

The North Philadelphia boy reportedly found the firearm in an unsecured drawer and played with it before shooting himself.

The boy's grandmother, mother and two siblings were all inside the home at the time of the mishap. There was a heavy police presence outside the 3100 block of Patton Street after the shooting.

Philadelphia police recovered the weapon and is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time, though it is unclear if the mother owned the gun legally.

Fox News Digital reached out to police for more details, but none were available.

There was a heavy police presence outside the 3100 block of Patton Street, where a young boy accidentally shot himself.

