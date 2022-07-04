Philadelphia shooting: 2 police officers injured during Fourth of July celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot two police officers at a Fourth of July gathering in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. near the Parkway Welcome America events.

A Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the head. The other officer was shot in the shoulder and was with the Montgomery County Bomb Unit, according to Fox 29 of Philadelphia. Both officers are in stable condition.

Videos taken at the scene show a large police presence escorting people away from the area as fireworks continue nearby. Other videos show a crowd of at least 100 people running away from where the shooting took place.

Pennsylvania Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who represents the 181st district which includes Northern Philadelphia, took to Twitter to urge everyone to avoid the area.

"We shouldn’t have to live like this. Family after family and community after community forced to live with the gut-wrenching pain of gun violence," he tweeted.

Kenyatta added: "I’m absolutely gutted by the reports of a shooting tonight in the Philadelphia Art Museum area during the July 4th concert."

Authorities have not yet apprehended the shooter and no other arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.