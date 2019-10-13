Pennsylvania home had 85 cats living in ‘deplorable conditions,’ most with untreated wounds and fleas: reports

An animal shelter pulled 87 pets from a Pennsylvania home earlier this month after authorities deemed the house unfit for human occupancy, according to reports.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, a no-kill admission shelter, said animal protective services officers removed the pets from the Phoenixville home over two days. Phoenixville is about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Officials cited by Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV said the floor of the home was covered in feces, while most of the cats had fleas and ear mites. Others reportedly had untreated wounds.

An underweight dog, meanwhile, was found with a skin disease that left half of her hairless, officials said. The dog was also blind and suffering from a dental disease that will require a full teeth extraction, the Ashbury Park Press reported.

SPCA said the cats were found to have been socialized. The healthiest found among them would be ready for adoption as early as Thursday, they said.

"This is a very unfortunate situation of a well-meaning cat lover getting in over her head and not reaching out for help," said Adam Lamb, SPCA's CEO. "There's no excuse for animals to suffer in conditions like this. We need the community to know we're here to help, and we depend on neighbors, relatives, and friends to report circumstances of concern before conditions get this bad."

Animal protective services said they will file charges against the three people living at the Phoenixville home.