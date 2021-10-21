Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie seen in last known candid photos taken before Petito went missing

Recently surfaced photos may be the last known candid shots of now-deceased Gabby Petito and her fugitive fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

A photographer who didn't know the couple captured them in some of his photos taken Aug. 10; they may be the last known, candid photos of Laundrie and Petito together.

"They stood out because they had the 'van life' look to them, and I remember feeling envious because they seemed like enthusiasts," the photographer said of the couple he and his wife encountered in Utah.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE SEARCH: 'PROBABILITY IS HIGH' THAT HIS REMAINS WERE FOUND, LAWYER SAYS: LIVE UPDATES

He said Petito and Laundrie were down past a slope so steep he "asked how they got down," and they gave him "a few pointers" to make it down himself.

"I noticed they were getting into their little white van," he said. "They ended up pulling out moments later, and we exchanged a friendly nod as they passed. Truly tragic to know how this all has played out."

Petito posted a photo with Laundrie at Arches National Park in Grand County, Utah, Aug. 12, to her Instagram page with the caption, "On a calm Monday morning, [Laundrie] and I decided to take the highly trafficked hike to the Delicate Arch." Laundrie's last Instagram post, tagged in Moab, Utah, was published Aug. 13.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE SEARCH: FBI CONFIRMS UNIDENTIFIED HUMAN REMAINS, FUGITIVE'S BACKPACK AND NOTEBOOK FOUND

Also on Aug. 12, police in Moab, Utah, pulled Laundrie and Petito over following a dispute. Witnesses told authorities that Laundrie hit Petito. In an interview captured on video by a police body camera, which was first obtained by Fox News, Petito said she had hit Laundrie first, and that he grabbed her face in response. The body camera footage shows a stark contrast between the couple's reality on Aug. 12 and what they chose to present on social media that same day and the next day.

Petito and Laundrie were traveling cross country over the summer in Petito's van before her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to their North Port, Florida, home in Petito's van without her on Sept. 1. He and his parents did not share any information with law enforcement at the time and referred officials to their attorney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI found Petito's remains at a dispersed campground area within the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue later announced that she had died of homicide by strangulation three to four weeks before her remains were discovered.

Laundrie is a person of interest in her killing and is wanted on debit card fraud charges. The FBI and local law enforcement officials have been searching for Laundrie in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and T. Marby Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida, where his parents believe he went the last time they saw him on Sept. 13.

The FBI discovered human remains and some of Laundrie's belongings at the Myakkahatchee Creek park Wednesday.