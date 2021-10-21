Brian Laundrie search: Possible human remains, notebook found in Florida park: LIVE UPDATES
Investigators on Wednesday found what appeared to be human remains along with a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie, the FBI said. The items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater.
incoming update…
Brian Laundrie's family home in North Port, Florida, has been the focus of media attention since September, and--at times--protesters who put up signs and small tributes to Gabby Petito.
On Wednesday night, individuals visited the front of the home to take a look as some of the signage after reports that possible human remains and a backpack belonging to Brian Laundrie found were found at the Carlton Reserve park.
Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, said the items and remains were found in a swampy area — home to alligators, snakes, coyotes and other wildlife — that had previously been underwater.
“It’s likely the team will be on site for several days,” he said.
"Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be. Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments," Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino told Fox News.
Live Coverage begins here