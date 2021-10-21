Brian Laundrie search: Possible human remains, notebook found in Florida park: LIVE UPDATES

Onlookers arrive outside Laundrie home after reports of the earlier discovery

Brian Laundrie's family home in North Port, Florida, has been the focus of media attention since September, and--at times--protesters who put up signs and small tributes to Gabby Petito.

On Wednesday night, individuals visited the front of the home to take a look as some of the signage after reports that possible human remains and a backpack belonging to Brian Laundrie found were found at the Carlton Reserve park.

Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, said the items and remains were found in a swampy area — home to alligators, snakes, coyotes and other wildlife — that had previously been underwater.

“It’s likely the team will be on site for several days,” he said.