PETA claims victory for Navy ending 'gruesome' testing on sheep

An animal rights group is taking credit for stopping tests on sheep the U.S. Navy had been funding two years ahead of schedule.

More than $389,000 in taxpayer money was awarded to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the "gruesome decompression experiments," People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said in a press release.

The nonprofit organization sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro regarding the experiments.

"The sheep formerly slated for these tests will be spared the agony of cardiovascular collapse, spinal cord injury, and paralysis," PETA said in its statement.

The Navy told website military.com the stop was because "the contract for the project came to its natural conclusion at the end of the performance period," while the university said it was because both "the scientists and the Navy ... decided in 2022 not to continue these contracted experiments at UW-Madison."

PETA claims the study and a separate Navy-funded decompression experiment at UW-Madison was initially approved through June 1, 2024.

"Having recently sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, protested at high-profile military events, and urged nearly 60,000 people to contact top military brass and after sending a new letter to Del Toro today, PETA is continuing to lead the push for a ban on all such cruel decompression and oxygen toxicity tests," PETA said.