Navy SEAL deserter killed in Ukraine

The former Navy SEAL from Oregon is the sixth known American to die in Ukraine during the war

By Jennifer Griffin , Brie Stimson | Fox News
Gen. Kellogg: Russia-Ukraine war will culminate in spring Video

Gen. Kellogg: Russia-Ukraine war will culminate in spring

Lt. Gen Keith Kellogg (Ret) on the need for U.S. to continue to support Ukraine as the U.S. finalizes a 2.5 billion aid package

A former Navy SEAL was killed in Ukraine on Wednesday, the Navy confirmed to Fox News Friday. 

Daniel, W. Swift had been on active deserter status since March 2019 

"We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine," the Navy said in a statement to Fox News. 

TWO AMERICANS DEAD IN UKRAINE, OFFICIALS SAY

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Swift is the sixth known American to die in Ukraine during the war. 

WIFE OF US SAILOR JAILED IN JAPAN HOPEFUL BIDEN WILL SECURE HIS RELEASE 

Swift, originally from Oregon, enlisted in 2005, according to the Navy, and was a Special Warfare Operator 1st Class. 

He had several awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal. 

No Americans are fighting in Ukraine in an official capacity and the U.S. government has discouraged Americans from volunteering over concerns they could be captured by Russia. 

Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) and is based out of the Washington D.C. bureau. She joined the network in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent.