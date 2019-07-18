'Person of interest' in fatal shooting of off-duty Pittsburgh cop turns self in: police

A "person of interest" has surrendered in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer earlier this week

Authorities said Christian Bey was in custody on an unrelated charge, and was reportedly being questioned in the death of Officer Calvin Hall.

Hall, 36, was shot and killed in Homewood early Sunday morning after officers responded to a call regarding a man who was waving a gun, police said.

That suspect – identified as 44-year-old Douglas Watson Sr. – was arrested by authorities. But the arrest provoked an argument between relatives of Hall and friends of Watson, police said. Hall tried to deescalate the situation but was shot several times in the back at close range, Pittsburgh's KDKA-TV reported.

ALABAMA POLICE OFFICER SHOT, SUSPECT DEAD AFTER ARMED ROBBERY TURNS INTO SHOOTOUT IN DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM

Hall, a two-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, remained in critical condition until succumbing to his injuries Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said Bey turned himself in Thursday evening on a parole violation, KDKA reported. He has multiple drug and firearms convictions and had recently completed a two-year sentence, according to the station. Bey is reportedly a resident of the street where Hall was shot.