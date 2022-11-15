Pennsylvania WWII soldier's remains identified after nearly 80 years

Authorities identified the remains of a World War II soldier from Pennsylvania who was killed during an ambush in France in 1945, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said.

Scientists used DNA, dental and anthropological analysis to determine unidentified remains buried in Belgium were Army Pfc. Francis Martin, 25, of Scranton, the agency said Monday.

According to officials, Martin was on truck convoy bringing supplies to the front lines in France when it was attacked by German forces in January 1945. His was among 37 unidentified sets of remains that were recovered in 1947 and buried.

WWII 'GHOST BOAT' SURFACES FROM RECEDING CALIFORNIA LAKE

They were disinterred in 2021 and taken to Nebraska for analysis.

ON VETERANS DAY, NEW YORK TEEN HONORS WWII VETERAN WITH MEMORIAL AND PERSONALIZED CREATIONS

Martin’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Epinal American Cemetery in France and a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, the agency said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.