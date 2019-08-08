Pennsylvania woman killed in double stabbing at bus stop; suspect in custody

A Pennsylvania man fatally stabbed one woman and injured another at a bus stop on Thursday, police said.

An unidentified man approached a woman speaking to a police officer at a Pittsburgh bus stop and slashed her with what appeared to be a knife, police said. The officer had been called to check on the woman, who appeared to be sleeping or passed out.

The man then cut a second woman as she walked past the bus stop.

The officer engaged the man, disarmed him and took him into custody, police said.

The two women were rushed to local hospitals, police said. The first woman died from her wounds. The second was listed in stable condition.

While police believe the second woman was wearing a hijab, they said the attack appeared to have been random.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest that this attack was racially or religiously motivated,” police said in a news release. “Police are investigating and will explore all possible motives.”

Police said charges were likely, but didn’t immediately provide further details.