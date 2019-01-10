Pennsylvania woman breaks into police station looking for cop she wanted to date

A Pennsylvania woman used a cigarette butt holder to break a window at a local police station, where she was looking for an officer she'd been harassing for more than six months, authorities said.

Ashley Keister, of Nanticoke, was caught on camera knocking on the door at the West Wyoming police building around 12:45 a.m. Monday. When no one answered, she used the holder to break the window before making her way inside.

“She then entered the building, rummaged through the filing cabinets out in the borough building, tried to gain entry again by trying to kick the door from the borough side into the police department,” police Chief Curt Nocera told WNEP.

Keister was looking for a specific officer who had arrested her last year and who she had allegedly been harassing on social media for months, police said.

The alleged harassment campaign began in May 2018, but escalated last week when Keister began sending the officer drawings and calling 911 because she wanted to talk to him, officials said.

“I made her sign a piece of paper saying that she wouldn’t contact a specific officer like she’s been, sending him upwards of 20 plus messages a day,” Nocera said.

However, just hours after signing the paper, Keister called 911 to say she was going to the police building to look for the officer.

When they tried to arrest her, Keister reportedly swung at officers, two of whom eventually took her into custody.

“We definitely have to beef up security,” Nocera said. “Look around at all our municipal buildings, fire, EMS, and police to make sure that people like this can’t break in and get to first responders.”

Keister was arrested and faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, harassment and criminal mischief.