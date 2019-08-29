Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Pennsylvania woman, 19, wanted in stabbings of 2 sisters turns herself in, faces murder charge: police

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
.Fox News Flash top headlines for Aug, 29Video

.Fox News Flash top headlines for Aug, 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for Aug. 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Pennsylvania woman accused of stabbing two sisters, killing one and critically wounding the other, turned herself in and has been charged with murder, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Thursday.

The department told Fox News that Tiana Thomas, 19, who was wanted in connection with the Aug. 19 attack, surrendered herself to Philadelphia homicide detectives Friday evening.

Investigators said Thomas stabbed 23-year old Shawntae Garrison multiple times in the chest, back and legs during a clash investigators believe started as a neighborhood dispute.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News that Tiana Thomas, 19, who was wanted in connection with two stabbings, surrendered herself to Philadelphia homicide detectives and has been charged with murder. 

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News that Tiana Thomas, 19, who was wanted in connection with two stabbings, surrendered herself to Philadelphia homicide detectives and has been charged with murder.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN, 19, WANTED IN STABBINGS OF 2 SISTERS; 1 KILLED 

Garrison was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

Thomas also allegedly stabbed Garrison’s 28-year-old sister, who police said “sustained lacerations to her lip, forehead and wrist.”

The sister, whom police did not name, was transported to the same hospital and was listed in critical condition. Her current condition was not immediately known.

PENNSYLVANIA TEEN DROWNS DURING AFTER-HOURS EXCURSION TO SWIM CLUB, POLICE SAY

Investigators said video showed as many as seven other women with Thomas at the time of the stabbings, taking part in the attacks, Fox 29 reported.

Thomas lived across from the sisters in the Brewerytown neighborhood of West Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas also has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.

Click for more from Fox 29.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan