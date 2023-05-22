Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

Pennsylvania teenager surfing in New Jersey suffers injuries from possible shark attack: reports

Pennsylvania teenager was surfing for the first time in New Jersey when she was bitten

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Pennsylvania teenager surfing for the first time in South New Jersey over the weekend suffered injuries authorities said are consistent with those of a shark attack, according to reports.

Fox 29 in Philadelphia reported that a 15-year-old girl was surfing in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, at 109th Street on Sunday afternoon when she was bitten.

As soon as the incident happened, emergency teams rescued the girl from the water before transporting her to a nearby hospital.

Shark bites

A teenager surfing in Stone Harbor, New Jersey on Sunday suffered injuries consistent with those of a shark attack, according to officials. (Maggie Drozdowski via Fox 29 Philadelphia)

The injuries sustained included lacerations to her foot and calf, requiring six stitches. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

"After careful examination, it has been ascertained by the New Jersey State Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office that the injuries sustained by the surfer are consistent with those typically associated with a shark of unknown size and type," officials in Stone Harbor said.

It is unknown what type of shark allegedly bit the teenager, as the matter is still under investigation.

The beach remains open, though officials ask beachgoers to use caution if entering the water.

