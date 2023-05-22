Massive shark pings tracking system just miles from popular resort town

A great white shark that measured over 12 feet long pinged twice off the coast of South Carolina.

The adult male shark, named "Ironbound," last measured at 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighed 1,189 pounds, and was tracked about 54 miles from the coast of South Carolina between Savannah and Charleston last week, according to OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research organization.

Irounbound was first tagged in 2019 in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, and can be tracked anytime its tag breaks the surface of the water, according to OCEARCH.

MASSIVE GREAT WHITE SHARK CAUGHT AND RELEASED AT FLORIDA BEACH: 'THIS WAS SOMETHING BIGGER'

HUGE ALLIGATOR SWIMMING IN ALABAMA OCEAN SHOCKS BEACH-GOERS: 'NEVER CHARGED OR HISSED'

The massive shark pinged off the coast of New Jersey in April 2022, before making its way south and pinging again off the coast of Virginia in November.

According to OCEARCH, Atlantic great white sharks move in predictable annual migration patterns, spending summers and falls in areas around New England and Atlantic Canada. They then head for warmer waters near the American southeast and Gulf of Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It total, OCEARCH has tracked Ironbound for 796 days and logged the massive shark traveling 15,186 miles.