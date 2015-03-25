Pennsylvania student born female seeks to be homecoming king

A western Pennsylvania school board is reviewing a request by a biologically female student who wants to appear on the ballot for homecoming king.

The Johnstown Tribune-Democrat reports the student, Kasey Caron, was "disappointed" that the Richland School Board did not immediately rule on the request Monday night saying, "I thought they were going to have a change of heart. I am still hoping for one."

Caron was denied a spot on the ballot after a driver's license listed the student's gender as female, though Caron says that has been changed to "male."

But school board Solicitor Timothy Leventry says the state's legal standard is higher and says there's no doubt that Caron is legally female. Leventry says a physician must certify any sex change and a person's birth certificate must be changed in Pennsylvania.