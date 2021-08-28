Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania shooting at HS football game leaves child dead, others hurt

Three people were reportedly in custody after the Philadelphia-area gunfire

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A shooting at an opening night high school football game near Philadelphia left one child dead and two or three other people hurt Friday night, according to reports.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, the Bucks County Courier Times reported. 

Shots rang out around 9 p.m. following the game between Academy Park High School and Pennsbury High in Sharon Hill.

Three people were taken into custody after the gunfire, KYW-TV reported. 

The child who died was reportedly younger than 7 years old. 

"Shots were going down, babies were going down," witness Deanna Bankston told the station. "Baby went down, grabbed my leg when she got shot in the neck. People were just screaming, running everywhere." 

No players on either team were hurt, the Times reported. 

A shooting at Academy Park High School Friday night left a child dead. 

A shooting at Academy Park High School Friday night left a child dead.  (Google)

Police described the incident as a drive-by shooting near the main gate of the football field. 

"It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t happen here in Sharon Hill," witness Fayetta Acosta told KYW. "It’s unacceptable." 

