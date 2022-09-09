Expand / Collapse search
US
Pennsylvania to offer students free breakfasts starting next month

PA set to launch $21.5 million free breakfast program for students

Associated Press
More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.

The $21.5 million plan will be paid for with money from the previous year's School Food Services General Fund appropriation. Schools that participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs will receive support from the program.

The pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students, ended this past school year, despite a push in Congress to extend it. In Pennsylvania, officials say breakfast consumption under the free meals program increased by 16%, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Pandemic-era federal aid for free school meals for students expired in June this year, but Pennsylvania plans on offering free breakfast to all public and private school students in the state starting next month.

Nationwide, other states have adopted legislation to provide free meals regardless of income level.

