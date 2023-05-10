Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania McDonald’s robbed by man armed with semi-automatic handgun: police

Police said the suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and took cash from the registers and the night deposit

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz | Fox News
A masked man armed with a semi-automatic handgun burst into a Pennsylvania McDonald’s after midnight and demanded cash from the register, according to police. 

Waynesboro police responded to the restaurant, located at 302 E Main Street around 12:30 a.m. to investigate a report of an armed robbery

McDonalds sign in front of blue sky

The golden arches seen above a McDonald's restaurant location.  (iStock)

Employees told the officers that the suspect had entered the restaurant, brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun, took cash from the registers, and the night deposit. The suspect fled the scene, traveling on foot southbound across the parking lot, Waynesboro police said. 

Witnesses described the suspect as a young white male, with a "stocky build," blue eyes, approximately 5’10" and was wearing a black hoodie and mask during the robbery. 

Anyone with information on the robbery is being asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to McDonald’s for comment. The Waynesboro Police Department told Fox News Digital that the suspect remains at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

The armed robbery comes weeks after another suspect entered a McDonald’s in Sharonville, Ohio and pistol-whipped the store manager. The suspect fled the scene without taking any money, FOX 19 reported

