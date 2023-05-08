Tennessee homeowner kills intruder, wounds second after they allegedly held teen at gunpoint, tased dog

A homeowner in Tennessee shot two intruders, killing one, Friday night after the men tased the family’s dog and held their teenage son at gunpoint, authorities said.

Officers in Murfreesboro responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the home in the 100 block of January Street and found a masked man with multiple gunshot wounds at the front door of the home, the Murfreesboro Police Department said.

The alleged intruder, identified as 52-year-old Kevin Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other intruder, identified as 42-year-old Clifford Wright, was located at the Salvation Army on Main Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

AUSTIN HOME INVASION SUSPECT FATALLY SHOT BY RESIDENT, NO CHARGES TO BE FILED: POLICE

Detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed that Ford and Wright broke into the family’s home through the front door while both wearing gloves and masks.

The men tased the family’s dog and held their teenage son at gunpoint before the homeowner grabbed his own gun, police said. The homeowner then shot the intruders several times.

Three people were in the home at the time of the incident, according to authorities. No injuries among the victims were immediately reported.

17-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED AT CALIFORNIA PARTY MASS SHOOTING NEAR COLLEGE CAMPUS

The homeowner is not facing any charges in connection with the shooting, police said.

Wright was treated at a hospital before being released and taken to jail. He faces charges of aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wright is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $700,000 bond. He is set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on June 5.