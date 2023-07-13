Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania man who allegedly tried to abduct teen girl at mall had 28-page rap sheet

Police said officers had received numerous tips that the suspect, Khalilh Evans, 44, approached other young women in the same mall

Bradford Betz
A man with a 28-page rap sheet who police said "should not have been on the street" was arrested Thursday in the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl at a mall in Pennsylvania. 

Khalilh Evans, 44, is accused of attempting to abduct the teen at the Willow Grove Park Mall after she became separate from her friends while shopping. 

Abington Detectives identified the suspect and issued a warrant for Evans’ arrest, charging him with false imprisonment of a minor, a second-degree felony. 

Alleged abduction attempt in Pennsylvania mall

Police said 44-year-old Khalilh Evans tied to abduct a teen girl at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Pennsylvania. They said he has an extensive criminal history. (Abington Township Police Department)

Evans was arrested Thursday with the assistance of the Philadelphia Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office after he contacted his attorney and arranged to turn himself in. 

He is being held at the Abington Police Department and will be arraigned by a judge. 

Two men wanted for attempted kidnapping at Pennsylvania mall

The Abington Township Police Department released this image showing the two suspects wanted for an alleged abduction attempt at a shopping mall in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. (Abington Township Police Department)

Speaking a press conference Thursday, Abington Police Chief Patrick Mallow held up Evans’ 28-page rap sheet which, he said, includes "numerous weapons offenses, possession of firearms, aggravated assault, terroristic threats. 

"An individual who should not have been on the street," Mallow said, adding that officers had received "numerous tips from other individuals that our suspect approached other young women in this mall and possibly other locations." 

The black SUV police said may be connected to the attempted kidnappers

The vehicle the suspects are believed to have left the mall in, the Abington Township Police Department said.  (Abington Township Police Department)

Mallow said this "was the type of crime where the hair on your back stands up." 

A second individual, believed to have been present during the incident has not yet been charged, and the investigation is continuing.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 