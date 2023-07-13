Pennsylvania man who allegedly tried to abduct teen girl at mall had 28-page rap sheet

A man with a 28-page rap sheet who police said "should not have been on the street" was arrested Thursday in the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl at a mall in Pennsylvania.

Khalilh Evans, 44, is accused of attempting to abduct the teen at the Willow Grove Park Mall after she became separate from her friends while shopping.

Abington Detectives identified the suspect and issued a warrant for Evans’ arrest, charging him with false imprisonment of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Evans was arrested Thursday with the assistance of the Philadelphia Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Office after he contacted his attorney and arranged to turn himself in.



He is being held at the Abington Police Department and will be arraigned by a judge.

Speaking a press conference Thursday, Abington Police Chief Patrick Mallow held up Evans’ 28-page rap sheet which, he said, includes "numerous weapons offenses, possession of firearms, aggravated assault, terroristic threats.

"An individual who should not have been on the street," Mallow said, adding that officers had received "numerous tips from other individuals that our suspect approached other young women in this mall and possibly other locations."

Mallow said this "was the type of crime where the hair on your back stands up."

A second individual, believed to have been present during the incident has not yet been charged, and the investigation is continuing.