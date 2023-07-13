Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee soccer coach accused of raping and drugging multiple kids entered US illegally: Source

Police believe that some of the children may not know they are victims because they were in 'such an unconscious state'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Editor's note: This story contains graphic details.

The soccer coach in Tennessee who was arrested after allegedly raping and drugging multiple children entered the U.S. illegally, according to a source.

The Franklin Police Department in Tennessee said Sunday that Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, left his phone behind at a local restaurant and when staff went through it to try and find an owner, they allegedly found dozens of videos and pictures of children. In some of the videos and pictures, police said, Campos recorded himself raping boys between 9 and 17 years old who were unconscious at the time.

A police investigation allegedly found hundreds of other videos and pictures.

TENNESSEE SOCCER COACH CHARGED WITH CHILD RAPE AFTER RESTAURANT WORKERS FIND PHOTOS ON HIS PHONE

Camilo Hurtado Campos

The Franklin Police Department in Tennessee wrote in a press release on Sunday that Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, left his phone behind at a local restaurant and when staff went through it to try and find an owner, they allegedly found "dozens" of alleged "unconscionable videos and pictures of children." (Franklin Police Department)

According to officials, Campos has lived in Franklin for the past 20 years and was a frequent around nearby school playgrounds. That's where police say he would lure children to play on his team. 

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News Digital that an immigration detainer was issued for Campos on July 10, one day after police announced his arrest.

Campos also entered the United States illegally at an unknown date and location, without any inspection by immigration officials, according to a law enforcement source.

Police said after Campos gained trust from the children, he would invite them over to his home, where he's accused of drugging and raping them.

Detectives also believe that the children were in "such an unconscious state" that they may not even know that they're victims.

TENNESSEE DEPUTIES FIND BODY IN LAKE DURING SEARCH FOR MISSING 3-YEAR-OLD CHILD

So far, police say that the rapes of at least 10 children have been found on Campos's phone, and two victims have been identified.

Campos is being charged initially with two counts of rape of a child.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.