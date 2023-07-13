Pennsylvania 14-year-old escapes abduction attempt inside shopping mall, police say

Police in Pennsylvania have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly tried to abduct a 14-year-old female from inside a shopping mall north of Philadelphia.

The Abington Township Police Department said the incident at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove began around 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the victim said she was "descending the escalator from Second Level to First Level" and was "met at the bottom by an adult male."

"This male identified himself as ‘Alex’ and asked the juvenile to walk with him, extending his arm, as if to escort her," police said in a statement. "The juvenile advised this male that she was underage and attempted to step away from him."

However, police said, "As the juvenile stepped away, the male grabbed her arm, placed it in his arm and restrained her, as he led her across the mall."

"After some time, the juvenile was able to escape from the male’s grasp, screamed and fled from the male," police added. "Several bystanders witnessed this altercation and stepped in to prevent the male from approaching the juvenile."

An image released by police – which appears to have been taken by the victim as the alleged abduction was unfolding -- shows an unidentified Black male holding another person’s arm near his torso.

"Further investigation revealed that this male appeared to be working in concert with a second male. These males left the mall immediately after the juvenile fled," the Abington Township Police Department said. "These males are seen entering a dark gray Dodge/Chrysler minivan or ‘crossover’ type vehicle, possibly a Dodge Journey."

Investigators described "Alex" -- the man seen in the image holding the arm – as having a "medium complexion, goatee, 25-40 years of age, with short black braids, white shirt, with a large dark letter "C" on the back, light-colored pants with a dark stripe, dark-colored shoes with a red marking on the inside toe of each shoe and light-colored laces."

"Actor 2 is described as a black male, medium complexion, thick facial hair, dark blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white and black sneakers," police also said. "Sunglasses in t-shirt collar, lanyard around neck, and keys hanging from front right pocket."

About a half hour before the alleged abduction attempt, investigators believe the pair approached another 14-year-old girl at the shopping center but were possibly scared off when a friend walked over, WPVI reports.

"We're still receiving tips, really good information. We're receiving information from FBI task forces who are jumping on to help us out," Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy told the station.