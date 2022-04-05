Pennsylvania high school shooting leaves 1 hospitalized in good condition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting at Erie High School in Pennsylvania sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the Erie Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that shots were fired at the school and at least one person was transported to the hospital. He said not further information was available at this time as their investigation continues.

The City of Erie, Pennsylvania also confirmed the shooting on its Twitter page.

"Erie Police confirm that a single individual at Erie High School has been shot," the tweet published at 10:02 a.m. EST read. "The individual is in good condition and has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow as we receive it. Please continue to avoid the area."

The city added in a follow-up tweet that the school is locked down and "students are safe."

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been arrested or taken into custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.