

Pennsylvania EMT charged with exposing, photographing 'semi-conscious' woman's breasts

Kevin Hakeem Pressley, a 24-year-old EMT in the Philly area, is facing charges of indecent assault, invasion of privacy

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Pennsylvania police announced on Monday that an EMT is facing charges after allegedly exposing a "semi-conscious" woman under his care in the back of an ambulance and snapping photos of her breasts. 

Kevin Hakeem Pressley, 24, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody on Saturday and is charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy and related charges. 

The Brookhaven Borough Police Department said it initiated an investigation Friday into an alleged assault that occurred the day prior. 

The victim reported that she was being treated at a medical facility in Brookhaven when she became "semi-conscious."

Kevin Hakeem Pressley, a 24-year-old EMT working in the Philadelphia area, is being held on $100,000 bail after allegedly snapping pics of a semi-conscious woman's breasts in the back of an ambulance. 

Kevin Hakeem Pressley, a 24-year-old EMT working in the Philadelphia area, is being held on $100,000 bail after allegedly snapping pics of a semi-conscious woman's breasts in the back of an ambulance.  (Brookhaven Borough Police Department )

An ambulance arrived, and during transport, Pressley — while caring for the victim in the back of the ambulance — reportedly exposed the woman’s breasts and took photos of her while she was in a "semi-conscious state."

Pressley was employed as an EMT by the Brookhavan Fire Company Ambulance at the time of the alleged incident. He has since been arraigned, and his bail is set at $100,000 cash. 

Pressley was remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

Investigators received information that he previously worked for other medical providers, and Brookhaven police are now asking any other potential victims to contact their department with the information.

