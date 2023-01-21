Pennsylvania breeder forced to surrender 21 dogs after tip claiming unsanitary living conditions

A total of 21 dogs were rescued from a Pennsylvania breeder's property after officials learned that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions.

Officers with the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals responded to a tip on Thursday about the dogs' living conditions. The information came from the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, an agency inspecting the breeder's kennels.

According to the PSPCA, the dogs lived in unsanitary conditions, in improper sheltering that failed to keep them out of extreme temperatures, and some suffered from severe matting.

PSPCA officers and Lancaster County Detective Joanne Resh executed a search warrant at the property in Gap, Pennsylvania.

DOG IN DANGER REUNITED WITH US SOLDIER FOR FIRST TIME SINCE THEY BONDED OVERSEAS: ‘MAGICAL MOMENT’

The rescued dogs include a Shih Tzu and her three 2-week-old puppies, another Shih Tzu and her four 5-week-old puppies, two adult Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, four Labrador Retrievers, a Belgian Malinois and several poodles, terrier and Shih Tzu breeds.

The breeder surrendered the dogs, and the animals were transported to the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters for examination and medical care.

TEXAS STRAY DOG ‘MIRACULOUSLY’ RECOVERING AFTER BEING SHOT EIGHT TIMES IN NOSE, LEG, NECK

The dogs will be available for adoption after their medical examinations. The young puppies and their mothers will be placed in foster homes until they are old enough for adoption.

"It is important to remember that breeding facilities like this one still exist in Pennsylvania, with mother dogs and their puppies suffering in horrific conditions," Pennsylvania SPCA CEO Julie Klim said in a statement.

"While we have made many strides in the fight against animal cruelty, it is disheartening that the demand for puppies from breeders like this continues. We implore members of the public to consider adoption when searching for a new dog," she continued. "But, if they must go to a breeder, please do the proper research to find a responsible breeder, always make sure you meet your puppy's mother and inspect their living arrangements, and report any abuse and neglect. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The property remains under investigation and charges are pending.