Florida deputies race to save 4-year-old who stopped breathing and had no pulse on interstate, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deputies in Florida raced to save the life of a 4-year-old child on Interstate 275 after the boy suffered a medical emergency, authorities said Sunday.

Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies responded at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday to a "person down" call involving an unresponsive child on the highway.

When deputies arrived, the child was not breathing and had no pulse.

Bodycam footage shows deputies rushing to the vehicle on the side of the interstate and pulling the child out of the back seat.

OFFICERS LOOK BACK ON HOW THEY REVIVED BABY TRAPPED UNDER CAR: 'THE LORD'S NOT DONE WITH HER'

As one deputy picked up the boy, a woman who had been performing CPR could be heard saying, "He’s breathing!"

The deputy carried the child to the side of the interstate, laid him on the ground and began CPR.

MAN RUNS INTO FLORIDA STREET TO SAVE TWO YOUNG CHILDREN WHO WANDERED AWAY FROM RENTAL HOME

"There’s something in the mouth. Pull it out!" one rescuer said.

It was unclear what was blocking the child's breathing, but once it was cleared, first responders continued CPR until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived and took over treatment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said the child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and is now listed as being in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office credited the deputies’ quick actions with saving the child’s life.