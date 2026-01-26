Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida deputies race to save 4-year-old who stopped breathing and had no pulse on interstate, video shows

Boy found unresponsive on Interstate 275 is now in stable condition at St. Joseph's Hospital

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Deputies in Florida raced to save the life of a 4-year-old child on Interstate 275 after the boy suffered a medical emergency, authorities said. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies in Florida raced to save the life of a 4-year-old child on Interstate 275 after the boy suffered a medical emergency, authorities said Sunday.

Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies responded at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday to a "person down" call involving an unresponsive child on the highway.

When deputies arrived, the child was not breathing and had no pulse.

Bodycam footage shows deputies rushing to the vehicle on the side of the interstate and pulling the child out of the back seat.

first responders perform CPR on child

The child was not breathing and had no pulse when deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

As one deputy picked up the boy, a woman who had been performing CPR could be heard saying, "He’s breathing!"

The deputy carried the child to the side of the interstate, laid him on the ground and began CPR.

first responders perform CPR on child

Deputies performed CPR immediately and continued until paramedics arrived. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

"There’s something in the mouth. Pull it out!" one rescuer said.

It was unclear what was blocking the child's breathing, but once it was cleared, first responders continued CPR until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived and took over treatment.

first responders place boy on gurney

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was recovering in stable condition. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and is now listed as being in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office credited the deputies’ quick actions with saving the child’s life.
