FBI says woman threatened to murder agent and his family after stealing ID from car during Minneapolis riot

Federal authorities in Spokane, Washington, arrested a woman who allegedly threatened to kill a federal law enforcement officer and the officer’s immediate family after prosecutors say she used identification material stolen during a January riot that damaged an FBI vehicle in Minneapolis.

"Threatening an FBI employee and their family WILL NOT BE TOLERATED," FBI Minneapolis wrote on X on Monday. "Yesterday, FBI Agents in Spokane, Washington at the request of FBI Minneapolis arrested a woman after she left 3 disturbing voicemails threatening to kill an FBI agent, his wife, and child because of the agent's employment in MN. IF you threaten to harm law enforcement officers or their families, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable."

Prosecutors allege in a federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday that on or about Jan. 16, 2026, Brenna Marie Doyle threatened to kill a federal law enforcement officer in Minnesota, intending to intimidate or retaliate against the officer for carrying out official duties.

Authorities also allege Doyle threatened to kill members of the officer’s immediate family – specifically the officer’s spouse and child – with the same intent to intimidate or retaliate over the officer’s work.

In addition, prosecutors say Doyle left three threatening voicemails sent across state lines that targeted the officer and the officer’s family, knowing the messages would be perceived as threats.

Doyle was arrested in connection with the Jan. 14 incident in Minneapolis, where rioters destroyed and stole equipment from an FBI vehicle, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X on Sunday.

"This is nearly a dozen public arrests the FBI and our partners have made in connection with the January 14 incident, where rioters destroyed a taxpayer-funded FBI vehicle and stole government property, including weapons," Patel told Fox News Digital on Monday. "Our teams have responded quickly and professionally in the days since despite a significant number of challenges.

"The FBI will continue aggressively pursuing the violent criminal actors who attack or threaten our law enforcement, impede their lawful operations, or destroy and vandalize government property – not just in Minneapolis but across the country," he added.

The incident dates back to Jan. 14 in Minneapolis, when Patel said rioters damaged an FBI vehicle and stole equipment from inside it.

The FBI has said several government vehicles were vandalized and broken into that night as agents responded to a reported assault on a federal officer, adding that federal property was taken from the vehicles.

The arrest announced this week follows an earlier arrest tied to the same incident involving Raul Gutierrez, 33, whom authorities identified as a member of the violent Latin Kings gang.

At the time, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Gutierrez was accused of stealing FBI body armor and weapons and noted his alleged history of violent crimes. White House border czar Tom Homan separately said Gutierrez allegedly took a firearm from the FBI.

Authorities said the thefts happened amid protests that erupted in Minneapolis on January 14 following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said an ICE agent shot a Venezuelan national in the leg after agents were allegedly ambushed and attacked with a shovel.