Self-described Minn. Antifa member calls for 'armed' men to stop immigration agents he calls 'mass murderers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A self-described "Antifa" member in Minneapolis called for "armed" men to get their "boots on the ground" to stop immigration officials, who he calls "mass murderers" and "fascist occupiers."

Kyle Wagner, who says he's a "master-hate-baiter," made the comments in a series of Instagram videos following the death of Alex Pretti, who was killed by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday. The former Minneapolis GOP chair called him a "wannabe influencer" who's "exacerbating" issues that the city is facing.

"I'm Kyle, I'm Antifa, and everybody in my DMs and calling me and blowing me up, I love all of you," Wagner said in an Instagram video. "I understand that the women who see this are really scared that their husbands are gonna go and not come back, and that's real, and I am very sorry ladies that that is what is happening, but I don't understand how you're struggling to follow that they're gonna keep killing us if we don't end this. And we can't end this without good men in the streets, armed and ready to protect innocent people from being gunned down by these massed murderers, these fascist occupiers."

"I need boots on the ground and I need them prepared to do what needs to be done so that this does not cost more innocent lives. We do not have any more time to let this drag out. I know it sucks, but this is the iron front," he added.

ICE SAYS VIOLENT MOB HELPED CRIMINAL ESCAPE AND LEFT ICE AGENT PERMANENTLY MAIMED

Wagner acknowledged in a separate video that he cannot legally possess a firearm and encouraged those who have guns to "show up."

"You are killing people in the streets for waving cameras in your faces and calling you little b----es like you are," Wagner said, referring to immigration officials. "So, gloves off then, right?"

Shawn Holster, former chair of the Minneapolis GOP, told Fox News Digital that Wagner's call to action shows that "wannabe influencers" need to get out of Minneapolis.

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL AGENTS AT MINNEAPOLIS HOTEL, AS AGENTS DEPLOY TEAR GAS, FLASHBANGS

"I make of it as the primary problem that we're having in Minneapolis right now, which is the unprecedented influx of wannabe influencers," Holster said. "You get rid of the influencers or the so-called influencers. 80% of the tensions in Minneapolis go away."

"They're the ones exacerbating this," he added.

The Daily Caller reported that Wagner declared there's "actual guerrilla war in our streets" in a video that was taken off Instagram.

TIM WALZ COMPARES MINNESOTA ICE ACTIONS TO HOLOCAUST AND ANNE FRANK: 'HIDING IN THEIR HOUSES'

The call to action came after two anti-ICE agitators, Renee Nicole Good and Pretti, were killed by federal immigration agents this month.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed Pretti, an ICU nurse at a VA hospital, while he was recording federal officers on a street in Minneapolis. Federal officials initially said Pretti approached immigration agents with a 9mm handgun and resisted when they tried to disarm him, but eyewitness accounts and bystander video raise questions about the government's version of events.

President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that his administration is "reviewing everything" regarding the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination," Trump said.

Trump earlier said: "I don’t like any shooting. I don’t like it," but added that Pretti was carrying "a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines… That doesn’t play good either."

Fox News Digital reached out to Wagner for comment.