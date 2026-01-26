Viral video shows man stomped during chaotic gas station brawl as teen is arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arkansas teenager is behind bars and another man is in the hospital with serious injuries after video of a brutal fight at a local gas station went viral last weekend.

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a Circle K gas station on Malvern Avenue in Hot Springs – located approximately 55 miles from Little Rock – around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, according to FOX 16.

After arriving on scene, authorities located 20-year-old Noah Epperson unconscious and suffering from multiple injuries, the outlet reported.

According to a police report obtained by FOX 16, a fight broke out between two groups at a party earlier that night. Friends of Epperson reportedly told police that their group subsequently left the party and arrived at a nearby Circle K gas station when the second group allegedly followed.

KOHBERGER PLEA, CINCINNATI BEATING, READ VERDICT FUEL 2025’S MOST VIRAL, CONTROVERSIAL MOMENTS

A second fight reportedly broke out, with viral video showing Epperson being punched in the face by multiple alleged assailants and having his head stomped on.

Immediately following the brawl, bystanders began to leave, and local police were called to the scene by a concerned citizen who believed an individual had either been hurt or killed.

Epperson was transported to a hospital, where he was admitted into intensive care with a brain bleed, skull fracture and jaw fracture, according to a GoFundMe created to cover his medical bills.

NYU STUDENT SLAPPED FROM BEHIND, THROWN TO GROUND IN RANDOM ATTACK CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Two days after the alleged attack, 18-year-old Cooper Camferdam turned himself in to police in connection with the alleged attack, FOX 16 reported.

Police reportedly said Camferdam is the individual seen in the now-viral video stomping on Epperson’s head, which ultimately left him unconscious.

"He has suffered a fracture to the skull, fracture to the jaw, and he has hearing loss on his left ear," Katie Epperson, Epperson’s mother, told KARK . "The front of his face, there isn’t anything. But both sides, big, purple ears and bruises."

VIDEO SHOWS WILD NEIGHBORHOOD STREET TAKEOVER AS VIOLENT MOB PUMMELS COUPLE, BURNS TRUCK

"We’ll kind of go from there to see if there will be any long-term effects," Katie Epperson said. "We just really don’t know right now."

Camferdam is charged with felony first-degree battery and is being held in the Garland County Detention Center on $500,000 bond, according to arrest records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Police reportedly said they have used the video to identify additional persons of interest, and they expect to make more arrests.

The Hot Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Epperson’s mother reportedly added that her son does not have health insurance, and is asking for the public’s help in covering his medical bills while hoping for her son’s speedy recovery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re looking into options to get these medical bills covered," Katie Epperson said, according to KARK. "But I really feel strongly that the suspect should pay the medical bills."

"I don’t want anyone else to get hurt," she continued. "Let the law enforcement do their job, and justice will be served."