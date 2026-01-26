West Virginia librarian arrested for allegedly recruiting people on social media to assassinate Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A West Virginia librarian has been charged after she allegedly posted videos seeking to recruit assassins targeting President Donald Trump.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia announced Sunday evening that Morgan L. Morrow of Ripley, West Virginia, was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.

The sheriff's department said that Morrow, a librarian at the Jackson County Public Library, used "social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump."

"Further details will be released as we continue to compile facts and further the investigation," Jackson County Sheriff RH Mellinger said. "NOTE: This is not meant to be a political – oriented statement. This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns."

The announcement from the sheriff's department came after Libs of TikTok posted a video that Morrow reportedly posted.

The video was captioned: "Surely a sniper with a terminal illness cannot be a big ask out of 343 million."

In the comments of Morrow's Instagram video, others also proposed the assassinations of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller as well as tech CEO Larry Ellison and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

The Jackson County Public Library posted a statement on Facebook Sunday evening, shortly before the sheriff announced Morrow's arrest.

"The comments recently made by an employee do not reflect the mission, values, or standards of conduct of our organization. We take our responsibilities to the public and our supporters seriously and are committed to professionalism, respect, and integrity in all that we do," the library said.

"The views expressed are made in an individual capacity and do not represent the position of the organization. We are addressing the matter internally in accordance to our established policies and procedures. We remain committed to our mission and serving our community in a manner that upholds our core values."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Jackson County Public Library for additional comment.