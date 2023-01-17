Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas stray dog 'miraculously' recovering after being shot eight times in nose, leg, neck

The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on this heartbreaking case of animal cruelty

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
The journey to recovery has started for a dog in Texas that doctors say was shot at least 8 times with a gun, miraculously she lived and has begun the tough road to recovery.

The innocent dog was rescued by a good Samaritan who called the Llano Sheriff's Office in Buchanan Dam, Texas whose animal control unit rushed the maimed animal to a local veterinary. The folks at the Hill Country Humane Society named the dog, Messiah.

BEACHED WHALE IN NEW JERSEY WAS APPARENTLY STRUCK BY A VESSEL

On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face.

Messiah was found with eight bullets/fragments in layers of his skin that shockingly missed all major arteries. Doctors found the bullets close to his nose, another in his neck, one in his upper back - and one bullet went through his back leg.

300-POUND FLIPPER FROM HUMPBACK WHALE FOUND DEAD IN NORTH CAROLINA TO BE DISPLAYED AT PARK

On Monday, Help Asheville Bears (HAB) shared that Messiah is drinking and eating as expected, but he is still at risk. The shelter also shared that the sweet dog is anemic and that his stomach had to be drained because his stomach was full of gas. The shelter did not share Messiah's age or breed. 

Sweet Messiah was found with at least eight gunshot wounds in his body; one close to his nose, another in his neck, one in his upper back - and one bullet went through his back leg.

The shelter also announced they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information on this heartbreaking case of animal cruelty, and they are looking for a kind shelter-family to walk with Messiah along his long road to recovery. 

"If you know of the person(s) responsible, please call our anonymous tip line at 1-855-SOS-BEAR anytime, day or night. Be an anonymous hero and help us bring justice for Sweet Messiah! Thank you for your help in protecting our precious animal friends!" HAB shared in a Facebook post. 

Law enforcement are looking for the perpetuator who caused such horrific animal cruelty. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 