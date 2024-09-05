Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Amish woman dies after being severely injured in schoolhouse shooting 18 years ago

Rosanna S. King was 6 when she was shot by Charles Carl Roberts IV

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
An Amish woman who was severely injured by a gunman who killed five girls at a Pennsylvania schoolhouse 18 years ago has died.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that 23-year-old Rosanna S. King died at her home Thursday. According to an obituary from Furman Home for Funerals in Leola, Pennsylvania, a funeral will take place at her home in the farming community of Paradise Friday.

King was among the victims shot at the West Nickel Mines Amish School in October 2006.

The shooter, a 32-year-old milk truck driver named Charles Carl Roberts IV, barricaded himself inside the schoolhouse after letting the boys and several adults leave.

Amish family walks down road.

In this photo from June 24, 2018, an Amish family walks barefoot over a country road in the heart of rural Lancaster County, Pa., after concluding a Sunday church service. (iStock)

While barricaded, Roberts tied up 10 girls and shot them before killing himself when police closed in.

King was 6 years old at the time and was part of an Old Order Amish Church community. Among the survivors shot, King was considered the most severely injured.

She was shot in the head, which left her unable to speak and required her to be fed through a tube.

Police siren

An Amish woman who was 6 when she was shot 18 years ago when a gunman opened fire on a schoolhouse and killed five other students, died this week. (iStock)

The station reported King depended on others to take care of her and move her around.

A year after the shooting, King’s family issued a statement about her progress, adding "the hardest part has been to see her suffer."

The Amish community also released a statement after the school massacre.

"To the casual observer, 'life goes on' in Nickel Mines, with its daily and seasonal demands of work, school, births, family and church, but for the families each day brings with it the pain, grief and questions that remind them of their loss," the group wrote.

Ten days after the shooting, the schoolhouse was torn down, and a new one was built nearby.

King’s death comes a day after 14-year-old Colt Gray allegedly opened fire at a Georgia high school, killing two students and two teachers.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.