Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California social media influencer mom gets 90 days in jail for faking kidnapping of children

The social media influencer said a couple tried to take her two young children

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Orlando police take down man accused of putting officer in chokehold Video

Orlando police take down man accused of putting officer in chokehold

An Orlando, Florida police officer who responded to an angry crowd at MCO airport on Tuesday was allegedly placed in a chokehold by one of the customers.

A California social media influencer who falsely blamed a Latino couple for trying to kidnap her two children on a viral Instagram video was sentenced to 90 days in jail, prosecutors said Thursday. 

On Dec. 7, 2020, Kathleen 'Katie' Sorensen, 31, accused the couple of trying to kidnap her children at a Michaels arts and craft store in Sonoma County and filed a false police report. 

"Ms. Sorensen has been held accountable for her crime, and we believe the Judge handed down a fair sentence," District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. "Our hope is that this measure of accountability will help provide some closure to the couple that was falsely accused of having attempted to kidnap two young children."

FORMER CALIFORNIA DEPUTY ARRESTED ON SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS STEMMING FROM 2022

Katie Sorenson on Instagram

California mom and social media influencer Kathleen Sorenson was sentenced to 90 days in jail for filing a false police report after making up a story about how her children were targeted in a kidnapping. (Instagram)

As part of her sentence, Sorensen will be allowed to serve 60 days of her jail time in a work release program. She was also placed on 12 months probation, during which she will be banned from having a social media presence. 

On the day of the false report, Sorenson told police that a Petaluma couple tried to abduct her two kids from the parking lot of the Michael's craft store. A week later, she posted an Instagram video in which she went into "great detail" about the alleged near abduction. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video went viral and Sorensen appeared on a local news program. She then falsely implicated the couple, which was contradicted during a police investigation, prosecutors said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.