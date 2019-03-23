Patriots owner Kraft says ‘I am truly sorry’ in first public comments since prostitution bust

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Saturday said, “I am truly sorry,” speaking publicly for the first time since prosecutors accused him last month of twice soliciting sex at a Florida massage parlor.

“I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard," Kraft said in a statement without specifically referring to the charges that have been brought in Palm Beach County.

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing,” he said. “The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.”

PATRIOTS OWNER KRAFT OFFERED PLEA DEAL IN FLORIDA PROSTITUTION CASE

The billionaire also said, “As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect,” according to CBS 4 Boston.

He said he had not commented previously out of deference to the judicial process.

On Wednesday, Kraft reported rejected a plea deal, the station reported.

PATRIOTS' ROBERT KRAFT ALLEGEDLY VISITED FLORIDA SPA FOR SEX ACTS ON DAY OF AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Police say a hidden camera captured Kraft, 77, paying for sex at Orchids of Asia in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 -- the day before and the day of the AFC Championship game. Police installed the camera as part of the investigation.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charges against Kraft grew out of sweeping investigation that has resulted in charges against about 300 men and forced the closure of dozen massage parlors in three Florida counties.