Passengers on Colorado bus aid driver, steer vehicle to safety: 'Your driver is having a seizure'

Mountain Metropolitan Transit driver taken to hospital, dies despite efforts of first responders

Published
Passenger safely stops Colorado bus after driver has medical emergency Video

Passenger safely stops Colorado bus after driver has medical emergency

The driver of the Mountain Metropolitan Transit bus fell from the seat as the vehicle was in motion, officials say. (Mountain Metropolitan Transit)

Two quick-thinking passengers on a Colorado transit bus stopped what could have turned into a tragic incident when the driver fell from their seat as the vehicle was moving, officials said. 

The driver of the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) bus in Colorado Springs experienced a medical emergency around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the agency told Fox News Digital. Before the driver fell from his seat, one passenger noticed his "predicament" and moved toward the front of the bus, officials said. 

Another rushed from the back of the bus and took control of the wheel before bringing it to a safe stop and contacting a dispatcher via the bus radio. 

Footage showing a Colorado bus from the inside and outside

Video footage shows a passenger rushing to the aid of a driver of a Colorado transit bus who had a medical emergency. (Mountain Metropolitan Transit )

"Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the driver passed away," the agency said. 

Only three passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident. 

Video footage from inside the bus shows the two passengers rushing to the front as the driver falls from his seat. One is seen holding what appears to be a coffee cup and is heard asking the unseen driver, "Are you all right?"

The other is heard radioing a dispatcher to report the emergency while stopping the vehicle at a bus stop. 

A passenger seen taking over a Colorado transit bus

A passenger took over a Colorado transit bus as the driver fell from his seat, officials said. (Mountain Metropolitan Transit)

"Dispatch, I am on No. 1 southbound," the second passenger said. "Your bus driver is having a seizure. I am parking the bus."

"He’s breathing, but the seizure seems to have stopped," he said as the bus came to a stop.

MMT spokesperson Elaine Sheridan told Fox News Digital that the agency has the name of the second passenger who jumped into the driver's seat but has not been able to reach him to get permission to disclose his identity. The other passenger left the scene before first responders arrived because he needed to get to work, she said. 

"We have publicly requested that these passengers contact us because we would like to provide them with passes as a token of our appreciation for their assistance that morning," Sheridan said.

Passengers on a Mountain Metropolitan Transit bus.

A passenger holding a coffee cup on a Mountain Metropolitan Transit bus tended to a driver having a medical emergency. (Mountain Metropolitan Transit )

She noted that the name of the driver cannot be released because of HIPAA regulations and that his family has requested privacy. All drivers on MMT buses work for Transdev, a contractor that provides operators for the transit agency.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.