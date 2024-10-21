Auraria Campus police officer shot in Denver, suspect arrested

A campus police officer was shot and injured in Denver early Monday morning while trying to apprehend a suspect who had trespassed into a vehicle, officials said.

The shooting unfolded at around 1:18 a.m. on the Auraria Campus, which is shared by Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and University of Colorado Denver, in downtown Denver, campus officials said in a statement.

Two campus officers approached a suspect who was found "trespassing into a vehicle," the statement said. The suspect allegedly assaulted the officers and fled.

When the officers later tracked down the suspect, officials said he resisted, and officers deployed a taser.

The suspect then fired multiple shots, hitting one officer in the arm before fleeing a second time.

The officer was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a hospital and was later released.

Auraria Campus Police and Denver Police officers later arrested the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation, though it was unclear whether the taser that officers initially deployed made contact, officials said.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the incident.