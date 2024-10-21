Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver

Auraria Campus police officer shot in Denver, suspect arrested

Auraria Campus Police officer wounded in arm, released from hospital

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A campus police officer was shot and injured in Denver early Monday morning while trying to apprehend a suspect who had trespassed into a vehicle, officials said.

The shooting unfolded at around 1:18 a.m. on the Auraria Campus, which is shared by Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and University of Colorado Denver, in downtown Denver, campus officials said in a statement.

Two campus officers approached a suspect who was found "trespassing into a vehicle," the statement said. The suspect allegedly assaulted the officers and fled.

When the officers later tracked down the suspect, officials said he resisted, and officers deployed a taser.

TEXAS MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING NEIGHBORS' DOGS, KILLING THEM

Auraria Campus police car on campus

An Auraria Campus Police officer was wounded in a shooting on campus early Monday, officials said. (Google Maps, File)

The suspect then fired multiple shots, hitting one officer in the arm before fleeing a second time. 

The officer was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a hospital and was later released.

Auraria campus in Denver, Colorado

Auraria Campus is shared by Community College of Denver, the Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Colorado Denver. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post, File)

FLORIDA LIEUTENANT FATALLY SHOT BY ESTRANGED HUSBAND WHO ATTEMPTED TO MAKE CRIME LOOK LIKE A SUICIDE: DEPUTIES

Auraria Campus Police and Denver Police officers later arrested the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation, though it was unclear whether the taser that officers initially deployed made contact, officials said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Denver Police Department is investigating the incident. 