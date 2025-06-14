Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Passenger in custody after 'direct threat' to airplane shuts down Seattle Airport runways

Port of Seattle Police investigating unspecified aircraft 'situation' that closed 2 of 3 runways

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Israel agitators shut down road to Seattle-Tacoma Airport Video

Anti-Israel agitators shut down road to Seattle-Tacoma Airport

An anti-Israel demonstration closed the expressway of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, timed with other protests in major cities across the U.S. Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One suspect is in police custody and all departures were delayed after a passenger made a "direct threat" to the safety of an Alaska Airlines aircraft Saturday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Alaska Airlines confirmed to Fox News Digital there was a security incident at about 1 p.m. involving Alaska Airlines Flight 2123, operated by Horizon Air from Seattle to Walla Walla, Washington. 

"During taxi to the runway, a guest made a direct threat to the safety of the aircraft to one of our flight attendants," a spokesperson said. "Our crew members followed their procedures and secured the aircraft on a runway away from the airport."

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT DIVERTED ON SAN DIEGO TARMAC OVER POSSIBLE BOMB THREAT; PERSON ARRESTED

Local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and approached the aircraft.

FBI Seattle confirmed to Fox News Digital it responded along with the Port of Seattle Police Department.

Photo showing Space Needle along Seattle's skyline

The FAA issued a ground stop for the Seattle airport. (Reuters/Chris Helgren)

One suspect, who has not yet been identified, is in custody, according to the Port of Seattle and the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration later issued a ground stop "due to security."

Two runways were closed after the incident, leaving just one open.

Seattle airport

People sit in the central terminal looking out toward Alaska Airlines planes at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport June 19, 2024, in Seattle. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

PLANE UNDERGOES SECURITY SEARCH 'AWAY FROM MAIN TERMINAL' NEAR DC AFTER OMINOUS SOUND REPORTED DURING FLIGHT

Due to the threat, Alaska Airlines said at least six flights were canceled and two others were diverted.

"We are working to get all guests to their destinations safely and as quickly as possible," a spokesperson said.

The nature of the incident is unclear.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the incident took place on one of its flights in Seattle, Washington.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the incident took place on one of its flights in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

MANHUNT AFTER INMATE ESCAPES AT SEATTLE AIRPORT, BOARDS TRAIN

There were 68 passengers and four crew members onboard, according to Alaska Airlines. 

Passengers were safely deplaned and will be returned to the terminal after a security screening, according to the Port of Seattle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The aircraft will be subject to security measures before continuing, Alaska Airlines said.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.